2020 C8 Corvette Drag Races 770 HP Shelby F-150 Super Snake

The 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake is a brutal war machine, a beast that produces 770 horsepower thanks to its blue supercharger. But is that enough to take on America's first mid-engined super sports car, the C8 Corvette? 4 photos



But having lots of power and some snake badges doesn't automatically make a truck faster, especially when it's compared to the groundbreaking Corvette. We've seen it take on more powerful opponents, notably the insane



By placing the engine right in the middle of the car and over the wheels that put down the power, the Corvette gets insane launches from a "dig". It's basically an American version of how Ferrari and McLaren make their supercars go.



But the Super Snake is no bumbler. While a normal F-150 with the 5-liter V8 makes 385 horsepower, this venomous version from Shelby is supercharged to the tune of 770 horsepower. That's more than any Lamborghini Aventador ever made. The company says this is enough to get you from 0 to 60mph in about 3.5 seconds, and until the



Yeah, the



Shelby will only make 250 of these trucks for the American market, and as far as we know, they've all been bought. Prices start at $95,500 for a naturally-aspirated model, but the blue supercharger bumps up the price to $103,000.



