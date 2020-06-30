Ram Rebel TRX Filmed Together With Possible 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat

Gi FlyBike, the Impossibly Beautiful e-Bike That Turned Out to Be a Scam

[YOUTUBE= https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Slu6ELCPCK4] In any case, Dodge/Ram is a little bit less guarded and strict when it comes to their prototypes. Often, these can create a lot of hype from potential customers, and we wouldn't be surprised if people have deposits ready for a Hellcat-powered truck or Durango crossover.So is this what's in the video, a Durango SRT Hellcat ? We're not sure. The Durango part is obvious, based on those updated 2021 taillights. But the monster engine might be introduced later in the year just to keep the hype train going.But make no mistake, this vehicle is on the way. It was rumored to debut at the NY Auto Show, which got canceled, as well as being hinted at in a "Fast 9" trailer/teaser which has been taken down since.The first vehicle in the convoy is unmistakably the Ram Rebel TRX, the magic truck to dethrone the F-150 Raptor. We've already sampled its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi soundtrack in the past and believe it will produce in the region of 700 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. While Dodge has paired this to a manual in the past, don't expect anything other than an 8-speed auto here.The last car in the convoy is a 2021 Dodge Challenger, a Demon model by the look of that hood. Wouldn't it be awesome if they made a version with the 1000 horsepower Hellephant ? You probably couldn't drive it for more than 10 minutes without crashing, though.“If you listen closely, and we know our fans will, you will get a taste of what’s coming for Dodge and SRT in 2021,” Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger cars at Fiat Chrysler, says about the upcoming debuts . “We think our fans will pick up on a few key notes.”[YOUTUBE= https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Slu6ELCPCK4]