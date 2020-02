SUV

The eagerly anticipated super-is already a certainty, with this having even been teased as part of a Fast and Furious-related Dodge commercial that showcases a Durango fender with a Hellcat logo on it (this awaits you at the 17-second mark of the YouTube vid at the bottom of the page).Thanks to the gear heads over at Allcarnews, we can now go one step past the said trailer and enjoy a rendering that portrays the upcoming Dodge super-SUV - you'll find this in the social media post below.The styling cues seen here are based on the leaked front bumper of the Durango SRT Hellcat (you can check this out in the gallery above), while the spyshots of the high-rider have also been taken into consideration.As for the oily bits, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has already shown us what to expect from the newcomer. Thus, the engine compartment will be occupied by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The 2.3-liter blower, which delivers 11.6 lbs of boost, produces 707 horsepower.Thanks to its all-paw hardware, the Jeep completes the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.5 seconds, while the quarter-mile task is covered in 11.6 seconds. Since the Durango is a three-row SUV, its slightly meatier nature means those figures will be slightly diluted, but you can expect them to remain in the smile-inducing zone.The blown range-topper will land together with the 2021 model year revamp, whose main ingredients involve LED headlights, revised front and rear aprons, as well as improved cabin materials and an all-new UConnect infotainment system.The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is expected to land at the 2020 New York Auto Show in April.