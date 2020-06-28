2020 C8 Corvette Drag Races Dodge Demon, Decimation Follows

Even before migrating to a mid-engined platform, the Chevy Corvette offered performance beyond what a muscle car of equivalent power had. However, that still doesn't mean the new C8 Corvette is an even match for the Dodge Demon, right?
If the Hellcat is the automotive equivalent of a bodybuilder, the Demon should be tested for steroids. It's not a muscle car without equal, but the low-end Corvette has no business getting in the ring with such a titan.
Before we dive into the drag race, first let's look at some of the specs. The new Corvette launched with a 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine, which in the base configuration makes 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque, though this Z51 package does add a few ponies by means of a sports exhaust system.
The legendary Demon, on the other hand, has a variety of Hemi engine of the same size, but calls upon supercharging for help. The outcome is an output of up to 840 horsepower and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque on race fuel. However, the particular one in this drag race video runs on regular a more regular variety of gas and thus can only call upon 808 horses of power.
Both these cars have an amazing cult following and are perceived as gods of straight-line acceleration. The Dodge Demon is way more powerful, but also heavier, while the Corvette can sometimes get a little unlucky with its launches. Whichever way you look at it, this race will end in bruised exos and potentially endless arguments.
"The greatest trick the Demon ever pulled was to convince the world it could maintain traction," one of the reviewers from Throttle House ominously says before the start of the drag race. And what happens is exactly that - the Corvette has a much better launch because it can actually use its power.
