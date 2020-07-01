Eau de Space Brings Distinct Smell of Space to Earth, in Fragrance Form

4 1966 Chevy Nova "Red Devil" Has Two of Everything

2 Twin-Turbo 2020 Audi R8 Gets You Addicted to Boost in New Clip

More on this:

Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette "Precision Player" Gets Some Boost From Above

As we've discussed on multiple occasions, there are quite a few C8 Chevrolet Corvette customers who wish to take their machines to the gym. And now that more and more aftermarket specialists how figured out how to step on the gas with the global health crisis still putting pressure on us all, we can see builds taking shape. And the mid-engined 'Vette project we have here is one of the meanest we've featured to date. 4 photos



As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which brings the latest updates of the project, the pair of turbos sit above the 6.2-liter LT2 V8, so the setup barely fits the below the transparent engine cover.



The turbos, as well as the wastegates and blow-off valves were supplied by Precision, while the setup also includes an air-to-water intercooler. Nevertheless, the latter hasn't yet received the piping that takes connects it to the ice tank mounted up front.



Since the turbochargers are placed in the said location, rather than sitting at the back of the car, the exhaust path can be longer, which brings us the LMR exhaust fitted to the car - make sure you turn up the volume, so you can be the judge of the vehicle's new voice.



Of course, there are still a few aspects that need to be sorted out, from the one mentioned above, to the all-important ECU play (nobody seems to have come up with a solution for this yet), through certain bits inside the engine compartment being coated with heat management in mind.



And since this TT



The Chevy halo car massaged by the velocity addicted crew over at Late Model Racecraft (LMR), with the vehicle now out of the shop for a quick drive.As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which brings the latest updates of the project, the pair of turbos sit above the 6.2-liter LT2 V8, so the setup barely fits the below the transparent engine cover.The turbos, as well as the wastegates and blow-off valves were supplied by Precision, while the setup also includes an air-to-water intercooler. Nevertheless, the latter hasn't yet received the piping that takes connects it to the ice tank mounted up front.Since the turbochargers are placed in the said location, rather than sitting at the back of the car, the exhaust path can be longer, which brings us the LMR exhaust fitted to the car - make sure you turn up the volume, so you can be the judge of the vehicle's new voice.Of course, there are still a few aspects that need to be sorted out, from the one mentioned above, to the all-importantplay (nobody seems to have come up with a solution for this yet), through certain bits inside the engine compartment being coated with heat management in mind.And since this TT C8 Stingray is the car of YouTuber Street Speed 717, we'll see plenty of racing action involving the boosted toy once the build is completed.