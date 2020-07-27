Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Races Modded Mustang GT, a Gap Is Born

Let's say you happen to sit behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and a Gen III Coyote (think: 2018+) with full bolt-ons lines up next to you for a racing session - should you be worried? Of course, there are multiple factors that influence the answer, so let's take a look at an example of such a battle.
The fight we have here involves a hot racing session that took place on the streets, with the brawl between the two said muscle cars being just one of the matches that kept participants on their toes (please don't use this as an example and head over to the track when you feel it's time for competitive hooning).
Now, the four-door beast came to the battle in stock form, so we're talking about north of 700 ponies at the crank. However, since the battle involved rolling starts rather than standing ones, the meatier hardware brought by the Widebody approach might've just held the super-sedan back compared to a non-WB model.
As for the Blue Oval toy, this is a 2019 model, with the 5.0-liter V8 under the hood packing long tube headers, a cold air intake and an E85 setup, at least according to the owner of the vehicle - the aficionado explains the machine was dynoed at 480 horsepower at the rear wheels, which should make for over 550 hp at the crankshaft.
Keep in mind that the 'Stang is considerably friendlier to the scales than the Hellcat (we're talking well north of 700 lbs/320 kg). Oh, and while such Chargers only come with eight-speed automatics, the Mustang we have here sports the ten-speed automatic.
Spoiler Alert: Perhaps that aftermarket spoiler adorning the posterior of the Mopar machine is meatier than it seems or maybe the two drivers weren't evenly matched... regardless, we're dealing with heavy crushing here.
