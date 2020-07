McLaren 720S Races Modded Kawasaki ZX-10R, the Gap Is Massive

ECU

We'll start with the four-wheeled creature. You see, the British missile came to the fight in stock trim, with 93-octane fuel in its tank. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the machine delivers around 680 hp at the rear wheels, working with a dual-clutch tranny. Oh, and the factory rubber has been left behind in favor of Toyo R888R tires, which are arguably the best choice for straight-line racing.As for the Japanese creation, this is a 2012 incarnation of the Ninja ZX-10R. As such, its 998 cc four-cylinder engine delivers around 160 ponies to the rear wheel. The superbike has been taken down the aftermarket route,: we're talking about anreflash, Akrapovic headers and link pipe, a Competition Werkes pipe and velocity stacks. Thus, the rider now gets to control about 177 hp at the rear wheel, which, for a motorcycle, is a respectable gain.Now, as explained by BoostITFORward, the YouTuber who caught this shenanigan on camera, there are a few aspects that prevented the Kawasaki from performing at its full potential during this race, from the heavy rider to the more or less well-lubed chain and the absence of an aero windshield that would've perhaps reduced drag.Regardless, the driver and the rider both made efforts to reach an even start (please don’t use this race as an example and head over to the track when you feel like racing), as you’ll notice at the 3:28 point of the video below.