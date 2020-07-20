McLaren 720S Races Modded Kawasaki ZX-10R, the Gap Is Massive

Lotus Evija in Endurance Racing Livery Would Look Spot on at Le Mans

The incredible sprinting abilities of the McLaren 720S mean this is the kind of supercar that can give motorcycles a hard time, even if we're talking about one-liter bikes. Case in point the race that brought us here, which sees the Woking machine duking it out against a Kawasaki ZX-10R. 4 photos



As for the Japanese creation, this is a 2012 incarnation of the Ninja ZX-10R. As such, its 998 cc four-cylinder engine delivers around 160 ponies to the rear wheel. The superbike has been taken down the aftermarket route,: we're talking about an ECU reflash, Akrapovic headers and link pipe, a Competition Werkes pipe and velocity stacks. Thus, the rider now gets to control about 177 hp at the rear wheel, which, for a motorcycle, is a respectable gain.



Now, as explained by BoostITFORward, the YouTuber who caught this shenanigan on camera, there are a few aspects that prevented the



Regardless, the driver and the rider both made efforts to reach an even start (please don’t use this race as an example and head over to the track when you feel like racing), as you’ll notice at the 3:28 point of the video below.



