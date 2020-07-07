1 This 1971 Dodge Charger Funny Car Is Dead Serious, Needs a New Place to Crash

Marvin the Martian 1923 Ford Drag Car Cranks Out 1,700 HP from a 392 HEMI

Amateurs drag race production cars, either stock or modified, on the strip or on the road. But real professionals get behind the wheel of something like the 1923 Ford we have in the gallery below, and keeping this thing’s immense power in check is where the real talent comes into play. 34 photos



As with any drag car, there are two very important aspects to take into consideration: the engine and the cockpit.



In the case of the former, we’re talking about a 392ci (6.4-liter) HEMI so heavily modified it is hardly recognizable. It comes with Venolia flat-top pistons and forged aluminum rods, Clevite mains, Titan high-pressure oil pump, Mondello ported and polished heads, and many more. All are topped off by a Littlefield 671 competition blower.



The cockpit, large enough to hold just one individual, comes with a full roll cage, AutoMeter Pro-Comp gauges, a race seat, and of course clearly labeled toggle switches.



The drag car is NHRS certified (until 2022, that is) and has already seen its fair share of races in the past. Testimony to that are the many signatures featured on the rear, including that of



