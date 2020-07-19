This Forkless Bike Functions Against Everything Your Brain Tries to Tell You

Dodge Charger Hellcat Daytona Races Modded Camaro ZL1, Destruction Follows

The Mopar aficionado, who sits behind the 6.2hellcat YouTube channel, is planning to take his super-sedan down the aftermarket route, so he decided to race the thing one more time before modding the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI under the hood - in stock trim, the V8 delivers 717 ponies.Keep in mind Dodge is only building 501 units of this Daytona 50th Anniversary special, which is a nod to the iconic 1969 Charger Daytona. As such, seeing one of these toys being put to racing work is quite a delight.As for the opponent of the super-sedan, we're looking at a sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, without the downforce-adding, track-addicted 1LE package.Also animated by a blown 6.2-liter V8, the current ZL1 comes with a factory output of 650 hp. Nevertheless, the example we have here features plenty of mods, such as an E85 setup, cams, pulley work and others, with the engine now estimated to deliver north of 900 horsepower at crank.Speaking of which, we're talking about 17x10-inch beadlock wheels shod in drag-friendly tires supplied by Mickey Thompson. Then again, the tires weren't exactly tasked with a launch for this adventure.You see, the two raced on multiple occasions, but they went at it on the street - please don't use this as an example and head over to the drag strip when you're in the mood for competitive hooning, so you can stay on the safe side.Each of the muscle cars had a passenger and while the first runs shown in the clip below (4:25 timestamp) show a balanced rolling start, you'll see some surprises starting at the 7:55 point of the video.