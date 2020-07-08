Dodge Charger Hellcat Daytona Races Supercharged Mustang GT, Brutality Follows

With modern muscle cars offering supercharged V8s straight from the factory, one has to wonder how these showroom beasts compare to built rides. And we are now here to discuss a supercharged Ford Mustang GT, a pony that has recently raced a 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Daytona Widebody.
While the only mod on the 717 horsepower Mopar machine is a custom air box, the 'Stang packs plenty of aftermarket goodies, with these targeting the firepower, the handling, as well as the exterior and the cabin of the coupe.
This pony started out in life as a six-speed manual Mustang GT with the Performance Package Level 1. The 5.0-liter V8 under the hood uses a Whipple supercharger, a Magnaflow exhaust and an E85 setup, along with a few supporting mods, with the thing now delivering around 800 horsepower at the crank.
It talks to the road via Eibach lowering springs and SVE six-spoke wheels shod in performance rubber (325-section at the back and 285-section up front).
As for the cabin, this is where we find multiple carbon fiber look trim pieces, a steering wheel mixing the said look with Alcantara grip and shift lights, along with a short-throw shifter.
Now, if you head over to the first video below and skip to the 2:22 point, you'll see the two muscle beasts roll racing on multiple occasions (please don't use this street fight as an example and head over to the track for such activities) - the 6:44 timestamp brings another highlight of the sort.
However, you might also want to check out the second clip below (the one on the right) - skip to the 2:00 point and you'll see the YouTuber who owns the GT taking us around the vehicle and listing all the mods, while the 14:00 timestamp sees the gearhead listing the costs for the build.
Oh, and if you're wondering what he means when mentioning that the Getrag MT82 six-speed manual gearbox having issues (this refers to stock cars, while adding power obviously brings a totally different scenario), here's more on the class action lawsuit owners filled over the alleged defects of the hardware.
If you happen to be in a rush, you should know the aficionado explains he negotiated the $47,000 price of the new Mustang, bringing it down to $39,000. And the standard costs of the aftermarket bits and pieces would raise to around $18,500, plus up to $5,000 for the installation. However, he estimates that the parts costs was "cut" to around $13,000 by selling the replaced production bits, while also acquiring some of the custom stuff in more or less used condition.
This pony started out in life as a six-speed manual Mustang GT with the Performance Package Level 1. The 5.0-liter V8 under the hood uses a Whipple supercharger, a Magnaflow exhaust and an E85 setup, along with a few supporting mods, with the thing now delivering around 800 horsepower at the crank.
It talks to the road via Eibach lowering springs and SVE six-spoke wheels shod in performance rubber (325-section at the back and 285-section up front).
As for the cabin, this is where we find multiple carbon fiber look trim pieces, a steering wheel mixing the said look with Alcantara grip and shift lights, along with a short-throw shifter.
Now, if you head over to the first video below and skip to the 2:22 point, you'll see the two muscle beasts roll racing on multiple occasions (please don't use this street fight as an example and head over to the track for such activities) - the 6:44 timestamp brings another highlight of the sort.
However, you might also want to check out the second clip below (the one on the right) - skip to the 2:00 point and you'll see the YouTuber who owns the GT taking us around the vehicle and listing all the mods, while the 14:00 timestamp sees the gearhead listing the costs for the build.
Oh, and if you're wondering what he means when mentioning that the Getrag MT82 six-speed manual gearbox having issues (this refers to stock cars, while adding power obviously brings a totally different scenario), here's more on the class action lawsuit owners filled over the alleged defects of the hardware.
If you happen to be in a rush, you should know the aficionado explains he negotiated the $47,000 price of the new Mustang, bringing it down to $39,000. And the standard costs of the aftermarket bits and pieces would raise to around $18,500, plus up to $5,000 for the installation. However, he estimates that the parts costs was "cut" to around $13,000 by selling the replaced production bits, while also acquiring some of the custom stuff in more or less used condition.