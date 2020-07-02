Modded Dodge Challenger Hellcat Races Turbo Mustang GT, Traction Not Found

While a race between a Dodge Challenger and a Ford Mustang is now a classic, the tons of ways in which these machines are modded can lead to uber-spicy battles between the two slabs of America. Case in point with the velocity duel we have here.
This straight-line battle features a Challenger Hellcat and an ex-generation Mustang GT, so let's start with the first. Taking a stock Hellcat to a race might not be the wisest choice: the blown 6.2-liter HEMI has been with us since the 2015 model year, so anybody with an interesting in competitive sprinting knows what it can and what it can't do.
As such, the owner of this Challenger has fitted the V8 with quite a few mods and, according to the YouTuber who caught the adventure on camera, now delivers around 800 hp at the rear wheels, which means its crankshaft number sits at well over 900 horses.
Moving on to the 'Stang, this S197-generation GT has been taken even further than its competitor. The 5.0-liter V8 of the pony is not turbocharged and, once again as described by the said YouTuber, now delivers 1,000 hp at the wheels, which makes for well in excess of 1,100 hp at the crank.
Before moving forward, we have to point out that this battle took place on the street, while at least one of the drivers seems to exhibit extreme behavior. So please consider this the type of they-did-it-so-you-don't-have-to stunt and take the racing to the track, especially since more and more drag strips have reopened their gates following the initial impact of the global health crisis.
Now, regarding the extreme driving behavior mentioned above, the clip below will allow you to see how the Mustang driver doesn't appear to follow the standard recommendation for the times when you clearly lose traction (think: stop mashing the gas pedal), which takes the risky aura of the shenanigan ever further.
