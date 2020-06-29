Corvette ZR1 Races Modded Dodge Challenger Hellcat, the Gap Is Massive

Is the Rivian R1T Truck Worth It? Amazon Seems to Think So

Whether it's the next custom project or an upcoming derivative ( Z06 , anybody?) being tested by the engineers, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette is keeping the world wide web on its toes these days. As such, we mustn’t allow the monster that is the 755 hp C7 Corvette ZR1 to be deprived of the attention it deserves. And here we are, discussing a race that involves the ex-generation's range-topper. 4 photos



And while we don't have the exact details of its tech treatment, the YouTuber who caught the shenanigan on camera explains the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the muscle car had been given the full bolt on treatment, while running on 93-octane gas.



Then again, it seems that the owner of the Chevy decided to not allow the aggressive look of its car help any potential opponent estimate the velocity abilities of his machine. In other words, the Corvette Z06's blown 6.2-liter V8 had received a custom upper pulley, a Lund tune, along with a catalytic converter delete.



Now, keep in mind that while this velocity brawl took place on the street, you shouldn't use this as an example. So, please head over to the track when you feel in the mood for competitive hooning and keep things on the safe side.



The two went for the good old rolling start, while both machines saw enthusiasts riding shotgun, with the said YouTuber occupying the passenger seat of the ZR1. Oh, and if you happen to be in a rush, make sure to jump to the 0:31 point of the clip for the racing action, but keep in mind a second race comes further down the road.



