2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Tuned GT350, Brutality Ensues

Can a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 give its GT500 big brother a hard time in a straight-line race? The answer to this question is obvious, but what if the first happens to have received aftermarket work? We are now here to find out, all with a brief session of competitive hooning.
To start with, the GT350 isn't just the meanest all-motor Mustang the S550 generation has delivered to date. This thing is built with the track in mind, being all about balance.
Interestingly, Ford Performance, the automaker's global go-fast arm, talks about the GT500 as being fit for both drag races and battles involving twists.
In fact, it seems like GT350 customers delivered feedback talking about the need for some extra handling predictability, since many of these folks drive their ponies on a daily basis. And the said Blue Oval team has integrated this into the development of the GT500, which might punch higher, but with a slightly more friendly attitude than its smaller brother.
Nevertheless, we are here to discuss a straight-line battle, and this is where the supercharged added to the 5.2-liter V8 of the GT500 makes a massive difference. Oh, and unlike the 5.2-liter N/A heart of the GT350, the range-topper features a more traditional cross-plane crankshaft - since the said Eaton blower, which works at 12 psi, means the revs build up quickly, there was no need for the engineers to exploit the 8,250 rpm redline given by the GT350's flat-plane crank architecture.
To put it shortly, the GT350 is almost 400 lbs (180 kg) lighter than the GT500, albeit while packing 234 hp and 196 lb-ft (266 Nm) less and featuring a six-speed manual instead of a seven-speed dual-clutch.
Even so, the Mustang Shelby GT500 it went up against packs a JLT cold air intake, Kooks long tube headers, as well as a Lund tune. Truth be told, the GT500 also packs a few tricks, since it comes with its own JLT cold air hardware, as well as with a resonator delete.
Now, if you happen to be in a rush, you can skip to the 3:20 point of the clip below for the sprinting battle between the two, but please don't allow this piece to serve as an example and stick to the track for racing.
