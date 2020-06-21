R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R Drag Racing World Record: 6.47 Seconds at 219.94 MPH

Fully Electric Flight! That's Right Folks. Fully Electric. No More Fossil Fuel

Nearly as old as the history of motor vehicles, drag racing goes a long way back. The United States is the undisputed leader in this regard, but on this occasion, a few world records come from Australia. 12 photos



Even though the “Metro R32” fielded by Maatouks Racing isn’t a street-legal machine, it has been crowned the quickest all-wheel-drive vehicle on the blacktop. It’s also the quickest GT-R, Skyline, and R32 to hit the strip.



Anthony Maatouk's crew also boasts the “quickest and fastest automatic RB, quickest import with independent rear suspension, quickest import on radials, and Australia’s quickest 275 radial” accolades. Quite a few reasons to celebrate, but



The records, however, don’t end here.



“KING32” has been crowned the “world’s fastest and quickest street GT-R” with a 6.84-second run at 209 mph (336.3 kph). An outrageously quick car, indeed, but Maatouks highlights on Facebook that “there is no I in team. Without the best team in the world, this wouldn’t be possible.”



The driver’s dedication and racecraft also deserves attention. Not only have the side mirrors been folded for less aerodynamic resistance, but you can also notice the car pulling a lil' yet scary wheelie as it accelerates off the line.

When all is said and done, the R32 Skyline GT-R is definitely worthy of the nickname it earned on the racetrack. Coincidence or not, the Aussies baptized it When all is said and done, the R32 Skyline GT-R is definitely worthy of the nickname it earned on the racetrack. Coincidence or not, the Aussies baptized it Godzilla after the fictional monster created by Ishiro Honda in the 1950s.

