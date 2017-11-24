autoevolution
 

Nissan NISMO Heritage Program Goes Official For R32 Skyline GT-R

Announced with great pomp and circumstance in April, the NISMO Heritage program will become operational on December 1st in Japan. The first model included in the program is, of course, the R32 Skyline GT-R.
“But why? The Skyline family goes a long way back, and the R32 isn’t the rarest GT-R of them all.” You’re right on both accounts, but Nissan chose the third generation of the GT-R because the fans like it most according to a poll organized by the Japanese automaker. The R32 GT-R beat out the NISMO GT3, R34, and NISMO GT500 with its peerless racing pedigree.

As a refresher for the younger car-loving reader, the R32 won the Spa 24 in 1991, Australian Touring Car Championship in 1991 and 1992, and claimed victory in every Japanese Touring Car Championship race from 1990 to 1993. That’s four years of total domination. Better still, bear in mind the R32 was made more popular by the Gran Turismo franchise.

“Thanks for the history lesson. Now what about those NISMO Heritage parts?” In the first instance, Nissan will offer emblems, hoses and tubes, harnesses, pulley kit, and exterior components such as the front bumper. More parts will be added as the program evolves, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Here’s what Nissan has to say about the Heritage program:

“When certain parts can't be reproduced due to operational difficulties at original suppliers, NISMO will consider methods of replacing these parts using substitute, rebuilt or overhauled products, as well as NISMO-tuned parts.” In other words, the automaker will go out of its way to preserve the originality of your R32 GT-R in pretty much the same way Ferrari would.

The first batch of NISMO-developed Heritage parts will be on display at the Fuji Speedway in Japan at the NISMO Festival on November 26. On the subject of when will Nissan expand the program to include the U.S. and other markets, look forward to more information about the matter in the first part of 2018.
