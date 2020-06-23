Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Races Modded Mustang GT (N/A), America Wins

The Dodge Charger Hellcat and the Ford Mustang GT are not your usual drag race competitors, simply because the first bears a supercharger, while the latter is a naturally aspirated toy. Well, the straight-line battle we have here doesn't change any of that and yet makes for a tight battle.
We'll start with the Mopar machine, since this doesn't pack any mods, which means we're dealing with 707 ponies here. And, since this is the Widebody incarnation of the super-sedan, putting all that muscle to the road comes easier than in the case of the standard model, if such an adjective is ever fit for a four-door animated by a blown 6.2-liter HEMI.
As for the 'Stang, its Coyote has been gifted with the sort of goodies that can be labeled as full bolt-ons. And the list includes hardware such as an E85 setup, Corsa headers and stage three Comp cams.
"What about the other aspects that influence such a sprint towards the horizon?" I hear you asking. Well, the Blue Oval machine is noticeably friendlier to the scales. Then again, the 'Stang comes with a six-speed manual, while the Charger Hellcat features an eight-speed auto, which is quicker (unlike in the case of the Challenger Hellcat, you can't have the four-door model with a stick shift).
The two slabs of America got together on the road, so keep in mind to steer clear of such stunts. In other words, make sure to head over to the drag strip, so you can keep racing on the safe side.
In an attempt to see which car is quicker, the drivers decided to go at it without passengers, so the YouTuber who caught the whole thing on camera had to sit behind them, in a third vehicle (you can head over to the 0:55 point of the clip for the race).
