This Volkswagen Golf Mk1 Project Isn’t Your Average Small Car

Renderings created by artist Nathan Groot and imagining a modern version of the original Volkswagen Golf show that with the right improvements, the 1974 small-eventually-turned-compact model can easily appeal to today’s modern drivers. 7 photos



Among them are the side mirrors, which appear to actually be cameras, something that’s already becoming more common in today’s auto industry.



And while this is just a rendering, building a modern version of the original Golf that looks like this isn’t something that’s totally impossible, especially because the whole Golf lineup has received thousands of tuning packages over the years.



The original Golf, on the other hand, which debuted in 1974 to replace the Volkswagen Beetle, still remains the pioneer that eventually became one of the most successful cars of the German manufacturer.



Also known as Rabbit in the United States, Caribe in Mexico, or Citi Golf in South Africa (as a matter of fact, Volkswagen even considered launching the car as Blizzard or Caribe all over the world), the original Golf was designed by Italdesign Giugiaro, so it’s not necessarily a surprise that it turned out to be a hit.



The car was codenamed Type 17, and it officially hit the shelves in May 1973, with over 6.8 million units produced at Volkswagen’s plants across the world. It was eventually replaced by the second-generation Golf, also known as Volkswagen Golf Mk2, which debuted in September 1983 at the Frankfurt Motor Show.



And given it’s the model that started the whole Golf frenzy, it’s really not a surprise that some still Mk1s are still around these days, making for cool project cars or restomods that can easily be turned into daily drivers.



View this post on Instagram Golf mk1 restomod - - - - - #vw #golf #blender #b3d #orangeisthenewblack #photoshop #art #production #design #transportdesign #transportationdesign #led #volkswagen #volkswagengolf #carrendering #cardesigncommunity #cardesignworld #design101trends A post shared by Nathan Groot (@groot_nath) on Jun 21, 2020 at 10:41am PDT