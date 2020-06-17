Civilized Cycles’ Model 1 e-Bike Is Unlike Any Other You’ve Seen

You Can Help Build the Volkswagen e-Golf at a German Plant for a Charge

Because some of the best things in life don’t come for free, Volkswagen is charging visitors to the Transparent Factory in Dresden, Germany to let them build their cars. 6 photos



With the new program, each experience lasts about 2 and a half hours, and there will be a maximum of four visitors per group.



Lest you think visitors are allowed to run amok the plant and put the car together themselves, Volkswagen stresses that all participants in the experience will be guided by trained personnel. As for the exact part of the build they’re allowed to chip in, that would be attaching the e-Golf logo, the marriage of the powertrain and body, the installation of taillights on the tailgate, and fitting the radiator and the radiator grille with the logo. In total, there will be five dedicated stations where visitors will be allowed to take part in the assembly process.



The experience is not free: it costs €215 (approximately $242) and includes the guided tour of the production and exhibition areas, and a complimentary drink. Volkswagen considers extending the program in 2021 for the ID.3.



“The Transparent Factory is the showcase for Volkswagen's electric mobility. With the e-Golf, we are producing Germany's best-selling electric vehicle in 2020, and we are showing customers, visitors and guests what tomorrow's mobility means for Volkswagen,” Arnd Meyer-Clasen, Head of Sales, says in a press release.



