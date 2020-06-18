Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Crossover Fully Exposed in Leaked Photos from China

That's probably because the Wolfsburg company hasn't yet delivered on its promise to revolutionize the EV market, with the converted Up! and Golf still the only battery-powered vehicles with a Volkswagen badge you can go out and buy at this moment.
The ID.3, the first model built on the new EV-specific MEB platform is just about to launch this fall, and we can imagine a lot is hanging on its market reception. If the first reviews of production-grade ID.3s are anything to go by, then the German electric hatchback should fare pretty well thanks to its decent range, good build quality, spacious interior, and low asking price.
In parallel with the ID.3 launch, Volkswagen has been testing the second battery-powered model it's preparing called the ID.4. The crossover design was previewed by the ID Crozz Concept in various iterations over the past few years, and considering the bold direction the company took with the smaller ID.3, it was believed the ID.4 would look quite similar to the show version.
Well, these images leaked on a Chinese website called evpartner.com show the upcoming Tesla Model Y rival from Volkswagen is going to have a slightly toned-down appearance. The front end receives the tiniest of grilles - a vestige, really, but enough to make the transition easier for those who still can't come to grips with the changes brought forward by electric propulsion - while the rear loses the black tailgate on the ID.3 for a more familiar look - think T-Cross meets Porsche Cayenne.
The overall package has a clean and pleasant look with a big enough touch of futurism to it (look at the recessed door handles) to set it apart from the rest of the traditional Volkswagen squad. There seems to be a choice of three wheel designs, though it's worth bearing in mind that all these are Chinese market specs, meaning we might get different options elsewhere in the world.
The grey model looks slightly different, and that's because there are two related companies that will build the ID.4 in China: FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen. The white model belongs to the former, while the grey one will bear the name of the latter. The most important differences can be found all around the lower half of the crossover - the front and rear bumpers, the sills - but there's also a slightly modified grille design.
Looking at the two, though, it does seem like the FAW model has a more basic feel to it, while the SAIC one could be positioned more upmarket - which means both designs might be available in other markets under different equipment levels. After all, Volkswagen isn't a stranger to making significant exterior modifications from one trim to another: just remember the original Tiguan and its Trend & Fun, Sport & Style, and Track & Field trim levels that featured very distinct bumpers, among other things.
There's no definitive launch date set for the ID.4, but given the state of development the EV is in, it can't be too far away. What we do have, however, is an approximate starting price for VW's crossover in the US: it should fall in the region of $35,000 after deducting the federal tax credit of $7,500, according to Scott Keogh, CEO of VW of America. In other, less marketing-influenced words, it'll start at slightly over $40,000, which is a more than decent amount for a vehicle this size carrying Volkswange's credentials. It'll all hang on ID.4's range and performance, which should be similar to the ID.3's and therefore perfectly adequate.
