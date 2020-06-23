Audi GT Project Is a Smooth Mix Between the Rosemeyer Concept and TT Spice

5 Mk2 Golf With Bosozoku Widebody Kit Is the New Joker

4 Apple CarPlay Feels Like Home on This 2015 VW Golf GTI

3 2022 Volkswagen Golf Country Is the Golf Crossover Everybody Wants

More on this:

Volkswagen Golf GTI Rendering Will Have You Question VW Designers' Abilities

The Volkswagen GTI has long been considered the best all-round hot hatch on the market, not unlike the standard version of the German model in its segment as well. 8 photos



Still, the fact several people agree on the



This is



Thankfully, while the imagination of VW's designers is kept in shackles for the good of the company, there are independent designers who allow theirs to roam and explore any possibility. As it happens,



David likes to play with the cars of other brands and generally make them better, and he certainly did just that with this version of the Golf GTI. The car is sexier in just about every aspect and the best part is it remains completely true to the brand identity and the current design language of the Volkswagen family. It just has that added menace you would expect from a hot hatch without going over the top. Check out the photo gallery for a better look.

View this post on Instagram Happy Father’s Day! #vw #volkswagen #gti #cardesign #designsketch #photoshop #sketchaday #hothatch #germancar A post shared by David Schneider (@schneider.sketch) on Jun 20, 2020 at 10:54pm PDT Obviously, there's no such thing as "the best," because otherwise the rest of the carmakers would simply pack up shop and go home since all customers would only buy one model. Like so many things in life, no matter how hard the German journalists try with their endless measurements, scales, and general lack of soul, the way we judge cars is highly subjective.Still, the fact several people agree on the GTI being at least in the top three is a testament to the excellent job that's being done in Wolfsburg. However, if there's one area where the current Golf GTI is lacking, that would be its exterior design. The interior would be pretty bland (albeit exquisitely put together for the price range) as well if it weren't for the tartan upholstery, but with fast(ish) cars, it's the outside that matters most.This is Volkswagen we're talking about, so none of that is any accident. The Golf GTI looks the way it does because a lot of people high up in the company have decided that's the best (read "most sellable") version of it. It's all about money. VW knows that the customers who would prefer a more Honda Civic Type-R look will still buy it in this tamer form, but those who like it as it wouldn't touch it with a stick if it had huge wings and exaggerated (and fake) aero parts on the body.Thankfully, while the imagination of VW's designers is kept in shackles for the good of the company, there are independent designers who allow theirs to roam and explore any possibility. As it happens, David Schneider is an independent designer only as far as Volkswagen is concerned, because he's actually working for another carmaker: Rivian. Well, they're not technically a carmaker yet since they're not producing any cars, but they plan on it.David likes to play with the cars of other brands and generally make them better, and he certainly did just that with this version of the Golf GTI. The car is sexier in just about every aspect and the best part is it remains completely true to the brand identity and the current design language of the Volkswagen family. It just has that added menace you would expect from a hot hatch without going over the top. Check out the photo gallery for a better look.

Editor's note: Notice there are no visible exhaust tips. Could this mean what I think it means? Notice there are no visible exhaust tips. Could this mean what I think it means?