Mk2 Golf With Bosozoku Widebody Kit Is the New Joker

Have you noticed how some of the most rebelious, powerful fictional characters are purple? For example, there's Thanos, the squid lady from The Little Mermaid, Raven from Teen Titans... Barney the Dinosaur. But the most iconic one of all is obviously the Joker.
Without any superpowers or capes, this comic book character has somehow transitioned well to movies.
While Joaquin Phoenix's Joker costume is red and yellow, all five of the other famous Jokers wore purple, which is why we think this Golf rendering deserves to be associated with Batman's enemy.
If you think about it, a Golf fits the Joker well. He has no respect for the material or modern technology while Batman takes his gadgets seriously. The Mk2 Golf is always cheap and ready to clown around.
While Danny Berry Designs gave us a reason to talk about cartoons with his rendering, the artist actually intended this to be a bosozoku widebody conversion for the classic Volkswagen hatchback.
Bosozoku is Japanese for running-out-of-control and is a style of tuning for cars and bikes that rebels used to adopt. There's a Silvia out there with exactly these colors.
We don't quite understand why the Mk2 Golf is so commonly modified in Europe where its rivals from Opel or Ford are largely forgotten. But because of its popularity, it's quite easy for a young enthusiast to buy the car, fit coilovers, wheels and sports exhaust for a fraction of the price of a new car.
There's no company out there that offers a bosozoku kit, but you can probably use a copy of the Rallye widebody fenders plus a chrome purple wrap and achieve a similar look. The rendering is a little more extreme than that, sporting a roll cage, racing aero and hints of mid-engined technology.
