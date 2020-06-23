There’s a Mobster Mercedes-Benz GLE And Al Capone Approves: Hofele HGLE

It's Here, Folks! A Zero-Emission Aircraft Capable of Commercial Flight

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is certainly a household name in the fully-fledged luxury SUV segment. It does not lack variety and comes in an assortment of trims, with a full range of powertrains (including bona fide performance Mercedes-AMG ones) and derivatives, such as the posh GLE Coupe . Yet it didn’t include a mobster-approved type – until now, that is. 10 photos



Just imagine all three of them appearing as their adolescent counterparts in a Hofele HGLE riding out gangster-style and shooting up anyone thinks Netflix is less powerful than the all-mighty Disney empire. Back to the topic at hand, the HGLE is the latest entry in the “Ultimate” range of Hofele Design, produced starting from the well-known



The model is easily identified as belonging to this top of the range lineup thanks to the two-tone paint job. For the HGLE the



While it’s still unmistakably a Mercedes GLE, the HGLE does carry a few extra Hofele Design styling perks: the tuner’s own grille, a new front bumper with lots of bling – sorry – chrome accents and a chrome center line for the hood. At the back there’s a more subdued stance – the changes only touch the valence with a tad of gloss black finish and matching black twin exhaust finishers.



Of course, fans of the brand have already seen this before – the changes are inspired by the company’s larger Maybach-impersonator, the Hofele Ultimate HGLS. All in all, the interior is the place you really want to see when dealing with the Hofele HGLE, as the tuner has completely got rid of every plastic surface from within – replaced with the finest of Napa leathers and Alcantara.



Not only that but the rear bench is also a no show – in its place now living the bespoke life are a couple of individual seats accompanied by their dividing center console. The unique design touches also include light gold piping and even the luggage compartment got some love with high gloss back wood floor finished up with some classic aluminum trim.



