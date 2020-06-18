The Karlmann King Is Still World’s Most Expensive SUV, Still a Dumb Idea

5 New 2020 Hyundai Sonata Wouldn't Look Bad as a Family Wagon, Sadly Won't Happen

1 2022 Mercedes GLC-Class New Design Revealed in First Accurate Rendering

More on this:

2021 Volkswagen T7 Transporter Reveals Styling in Accurate Rendering

Volkswagen pulled off some heavy updates with the 6.1 series. But the Transporter and Multivan series will definitely feel all-new in 2021, when the T7 generation arrives. 2 photos



The design definitely feels more futuristic, as the rake of the windshield is more pronounced and the size of the grille gets reduced. It's almost as if Volkswagen is trying to integrate this model into the I.D. family of electric cars or deliver on the promises of the Bulli concept from a few years back.



The artist working for the Russian website



The front features the most changes, sporting a tiny hood and headlights which resemble those of the new Golf. Below that, the Multivan passenger model shows a closed-off grille.



Meanwhile, the rear shows long taillights that stretch over the trunk opening and have Passat-like graphics. It's quite rare to see those on a van, and the regular cargo Transporter might have a cheaper setup.



At the moment, it's not clear how the deal with Ford, which mostly focuses on pickups, vans and EVs, will impact the



One prototype was spied testing with a plug-in hybrid or fully electric powertrain, and this could rely on anything from the 1.4-liter turbo to the I.D. 3's motors and batteries. Also, we can't imagine a world in which this van can't have a 2.0 TDI . Over the last year, we've seen prototypes on multiple occasions, and they always seemed to have completely fresh proportions. Due to the cost-cutting nature of the van world, the T5 and T6 were quite similar under the skin, but the T7 is different.The design definitely feels more futuristic, as the rake of the windshield is more pronounced and the size of the grille gets reduced. It's almost as if Volkswagen is trying to integrate this model into the I.D. family of electric cars or deliver on the promises of the Bulli concept from a few years back.The artist working for the Russian website Kolesa just used his magic skills on the T7, pulling back the layers of camouflage. While we can't guarantee every detail is correct, this does seem very accurate when compared to the spyshots.The front features the most changes, sporting a tiny hood and headlights which resemble those of the new Golf. Below that, the Multivan passenger model shows a closed-off grille.Meanwhile, the rear shows long taillights that stretch over the trunk opening and have Passat-like graphics. It's quite rare to see those on a van, and the regular cargo Transporter might have a cheaper setup.At the moment, it's not clear how the deal with Ford, which mostly focuses on pickups, vans and EVs, will impact the development of the Volkswagen T7 . We believe that it's so far along that it won't borrow any tech from the Blue Oval.One prototype was spied testing with a plug-in hybrid or fully electric powertrain, and this could rely on anything from the 1.4-liter turbo to the I.D. 3's motors and batteries. Also, we can't imagine a world in which this van can't have a 2.0