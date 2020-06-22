Lucky VW Employees Get to Stress-Drive the Hell Out of ID.3s, for Free

As the market launch for the ID.3 approaches, Volkswagen is revving up its assembly lines to meet what it expects to be quite an impressive demand. But even so close to the launch date, testing is far from over.
After completing most of the grueling challenges during the development process, the ID.3 has one major last hurdle to overcome: be tested in real-life conditions, driven by everyday car owners instead of experienced test drivers, to and fro places in a variety of conditions.
To get the job done, Volkswagen asked for help from its own workforce. And by help we mean the Germans held a “lucky draw” meant to bring forth “selected employees” from the facilities in Zwickau, Chemnitz and Dresden, who will be given ID.3s for free to use for the next few months.
That’s right, an undisclosed number of Volkswagen employees from the said factories will be handed the keys to 150 electric hatchbacks and allowed to roam free for “everyday testing under real conditions to analyze anonymized data.“
This approach would allow Volkswagen to fix in advance any unforeseen problem that may occur during casual operation of the vehicle so that when the car actually hits the roads there won’t be any unpleasant surprises.
“The comprehensive driving profiles in the run-up to the European market launch of the ID.3 are extremely valuable to us and open up further potential for optimization,” said in a statement Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for E-mobility.
“Added to this is the very personal feedback from our employees. That means our team in Zwickau is not only building the ID.3 to the highest quality standards, it is also actively assisting in the further development of the technology and electric cars.”
The electric Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback will eventually be offered in three versions, with ranges between 330 km (205 miles) for the entry-level to 550 km (342 miles) on the top of the line.
