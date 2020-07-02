Mazda Miata "Snail Sprinter" Looks Like a Quarter-Mile Boss

Get behind the wheel of a Mazda Miata and, regardless of the generation, you'll find a machine delivering an incredibly immersive driving experience with limited firepower. Of course, the latter part means the MX-5 is, by no means, a drag racing toy. Then again, there are quite a few straight-line racers who beg to differ, since these enthusiasts have taken their little Mazdas extremely far from its factory form. Case in point with the example portrayed in this rendering, which was put together with the quarter-mile sprint in mind.
It looks like this virtual build is all about doubling the fun. For starters, the V8 that has been shoehorned into the little sportscar features a pair of snails, with these protruding through the hood - note that the exhaust is the uber-short type, with this exiting the vehicle right after the front wheels.
Then we have the two driven axles - judging by the fact that this Mazda features four uber-wide, drag-friendly tires, we expect the muscle of that V8 to be sent to all four wheels.
The machine seems to stick to the basics as far as the visual side is concerned. For one, this NB-generation body simply sports a generous skirt up front, while the black panels set that impressive engine area apart from the rest of the vehicle. As for the roll protection hardware behind the seats, such a piece is only natural, given the destination of the vehicle.
There's also a rather small trunk lid spoiler, with this matching the finish of the panels sitting in front of the windshield.
And while this rendering doesn't allow us to properly step inside the vehicle, it appears that the full interior is still here. Who knows? Perhaps a different set of tires will turn this Mazda into a road car.
Regardless of where the car is put to use, we can thank digital artist Kalim Oozeear for this Miata visual stunt.
