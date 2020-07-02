Mazda Miata "Snail Sprinter" Looks Like a Quarter-Mile Boss

Get behind the wheel of a Mazda Miata and, regardless of the generation, you'll find a machine delivering an incredibly immersive driving experience with limited firepower. Of course, the latter part means the MX-5 is, by no means, a drag racing toy. Then again, there are quite a few straight-line racers who beg to differ, since these enthusiasts have taken their little Mazdas extremely far from its factory form. Case in point with the example portrayed in this rendering, which was put together with the quarter-mile sprint in mind.

5 photos