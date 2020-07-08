1 Seat Retains the Tacky Name for Its Production EV: Cupra el-Born Is... Born

Limited Cupra Formentor VZ Offered to the First to Pre-Order the SUV

For car lovers, the name Cupra represented for a long time performance versions of cars manufactured by SEAT. That changed in 2018, when the Spanish spun off the nameplate into a carmaker in its own right. 13 photos



Introduced in March 2020, the SUV is the first vehicle developed from the ground up by Cupra - that means there’s no SEAT version of it, even though otherwise it is built on the same MQB platform deployed on the Ateca or Volkswagen Tiguan. And the Spanish SUV is now available for pre-order, including as a special version called VZ offered for a limited time.



VZ is short for the Spanish word Veloz which means speed, and will be offered to a limited few who pre-order the model in the coming weeks. It comes with special appointments in the “performance and connectivity” departments, but we are not told exactly what that means.



What we know is that this version will only come with the 2.0-liter TSI engine that delivers 310 ps and 400 Nm of torque, leaving the plug-in hybrid that pairs a 1.4-liter gasoline (150 ps) to an electric motor (an extra 115 ps) for the rest of the buyers.



In the UK, pre-ordering a Formentor means paying a £500 deposit and waiting until the end of the year to get delivery. The exact price of the model has not been announced at the time of this writing.



Separately, Cupra also announced that the stunning el-Born electric concept with 500 km (310 miles) of range, shown for the first time at last year's Geneva Motor Show would enter production, and it will be manufactured from 2021 at the Volkswagen main electric car manufacturing facility in Zwickau, Germany.

