Supercharged Mustang Shelby GT350 Races Twin-Turbo Mustang GT, Brutality Follows

Taking a Mustang that leaves the factory in naturally aspirated form down the forced induction route is one of the most common recipes for going racing. And we are now here to discuss such a stunt, all with the help of two spiced-up ponies.
Now, in the world of boost, there are two main types of builds: those that see the stock engine being pushed towards the limit as they are and those that see the factory motor being upgraded for the forced induction ride. Well, you should know that none of the two Blue Oval toys we have here has seen any work internal performed on its V8s, so their drivers are going all out on the factory setup.
In the White Corner, we have an S550-generation Shelby GT350. This is a 2017 model, with its 5.2-liter Voodoo engine now married to a Whipple 2.9-liter blower.
And, thanks to the supercharger working at 11 lbs of boost, as well as to an E85 setup, the mill now churns out 894 horsepower at the rear wheels. Keep in mind that the GT350 is a manual-only affair, which means the crank output of the thing sits at around 1,000 hp.
As for the Red Corner, this is occupied by a 2013 Ford Mustang GT. The ex-gen machine has seen its 5.0-liter Coyote receiving a twin-turbo kit supplied by a specialist dubbed On3 Performance. Delivering 11 lbs of boost and also working together with E85 hardware, the TT package pushes the V8 to 885 wheel horsepower.
This is also a stick shift car, albeit having left its potentially faulty Getrag MT82 six-speed manual factory unit behind in favor of a more solid Tremec T56 Magnum.
As is the norm with street fights (this was was captured by YouTube label RedmaroProductions), the two Fords went at it using a rolling start, with the battle that followed being extremely tight, as you'll notice in the clip below. However, please don't use such stunts as an example and keep racing for the drag strip, just to be on the safe side.
