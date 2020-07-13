2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, a Gap Is Born

Modern muscle cars might have honed their cornering skills, but these slabs of America are still at their best when duking in out in a straight line. Case in point the race we have here, which pits a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 against a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.
Keep in mind that the two make for the most powerful production muscle cars you can drive out of a showroom today (the 807 hp 2021 Challenger SRT Super Stock won't land in garages until this fall), which says something about this brawl from the get-go.
At least according to the YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who caught the shenanigan on camera, the two beasts came to the fight in stock form. And while this might mean the Mopar machine packs more muscle (797 vs 760 ponies), the Blue Oval toy comes with other assets that more than make up for this.
Sure, weighing in at over 4,200 lbs (1,905 kg), the S550-generation Shelby GT500 is no friend of the scales, but this is still over 250 lbs (113 kg) lighter than the Challenger Hellcat Redeye. Since we're talking weight, you should keep in mind that each of the big coupes had a passenger holding the camera during the run.
And while the Dodge's eight-speed automatic is quicker than a manual, the 'Stang comes with a dual-clutch tranny, which can handle the shifts even swifter.
Now, while this is a street battle, please keep in mind not to use such stunts as an example and head over to the drag strip when you feel like racing. For instance, the GT500 burnout displayed at the 1:05 point of the clip, which probably didn't make the Audi driver behind the pony very happy, is just a minor example of why such activities need to take place in an organized manner.
If you happen to be in a rush, though, you can skip straight to the 2:10 point of the clip for a 40 mph roll battle between the two muscle beasts.
Oh, and if you're wondering where the letters found on the Redeye's rear side windows lead, make sure to check out the Instagram post at the bottom of the page. That's where you'll see Ukrainian tennis player Angelina Dimova pulling some donuts in this Hellcat.
