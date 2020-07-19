Here’s Another Chance to Own the Subaru WRX Sleeper From ‘Baby Driver’

The Subaru WRX nameplate has never been as coveted as the WRX STI, but a certain red example from the GDA generation of the model has been blessed with a lot more fans after its appearance as a central character in the 2017 action flick ‘Baby Driver.’
With Ansel Elgort starring as a getaway driver that knows a thing or two about manhandling a rally-inspired sedan with all-wheel-drive and other cars, ‘Baby Driver’ should definitely be on your watch list if you fancy well-directed car chases with perfectly timed music.
A lot of people praised stunt coordinator Robert Nagle’s innovative choreography that synchronized the actors’ movements with the soundtrack in a manner not as commonly seen in other car-themed movies in recent years.
"Edgar [Wright] wanted a pedestrian kind of car that would blend in but something that would also be cool … Robert Nagle had figured the WRX as a pretty cool car that we don’t see much that might give us some options to do some cool driving with. There’s a few different sequences in the movie. The Subaru is featured in the first heist where everything goes great,” said Jeremy Fry, who was behind the wheel of the red stunt car you see in the adjacent gallery for those impressive 180s at the beginning of the movie.
The car itself is a 2006 Subaru WRX with an STI drivetrain-transplant, with the 2.5-liter turbocharged Boxer also reciving forged CP pistons, an Exedy Stage 1 clutch, an OS Giken front differential and a Cusco LSD for the rear axle.
A CNC hydraulic hand brake is also part of the package that made those awesome slides possible and transformed the car into a perfect heist vehicle.
Originally sold for an impressive $69,100 back in 2017, which is probably a record for a 2006 WRX no matter how much money was poured into it, the car is once again for grabs on eBay with no reserve.
No less than 25 bids have been made on it so far, with a little over a day until the auction concludes. The highest bid at the time of writing is $34,600, which is still a lot of a WRX but much less than what it originally went for.
Keep in mind that this is the exact same car used in the movie, and you can see what it can do in the hands of a professional driver in the very first minutes of the flick, available in the YouTube video below.
