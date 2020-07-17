DeLorean, Ecto-1, Batmobile Replicas Seized by U.S. Marshalls, Up for Grabs

Chevrolet Blazer Pickup Looks Like the Truck That Should Have Been

An Ohio man who set up a chain of drug and alcohol addiction recovery centers in Northern Ohio was arrested in January this year for running a Medicaid scam and siphoning over $48 million in taxpayers’ money. His assets have now been seized and listed for auction. 22 photos



A statement from the U.S. Marshals notes that Ryan Sheridan billed the government some $48 million in treatment that was either not necessary or never offered to rehabilitation patients. He was ordered to pay back $25 million in restitution and, to make sure that at least a fraction of this money goes where it should, the marshals are selling Sheridan’s replicas.



“These three flashy cars are an example of the ill-gotten gains obtained with the tens of millions of dollars that Ryan Sheridan stole from Medicare, and therefore American taxpayers,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott of the Northern District of Ohio says in a statement.



According to the auction site, the Batmobile was originally a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Classic, and features a 5.7-liter V8 engine that sends power to the rear wheels. Not many other details are included, but photos show clearly that the Batmobile includes custom bodywork meant to make it resemble the real deal. The same type of custom work is apparent inside, as well.



The Ecto-1 is a 1959 Cadillac with emergency lights and the famous Ghostbusters logos, and was apparently created by Barris Kustoms, as it proudly wears the logo on the trunk.



A 1981 DeLorean is the third offer on the table, and it’s made to look like the car in Back to the Future movies, including a fully custom interior and exterior. This one also comes with a bunch of autographs, but the auction photos aren’t enough to tell who they could belong to.



