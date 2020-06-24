Megan Fox Never Washed Michael Bay’s Ferrari for the Transformers Audition

View this post on Instagram

Megan Fox wrote this today. This is a still from her Audition taping 13 years ago. No. She is not washing a car nor in a bikini like the press have falsely said for many years. And I personally think Megan is fantastic. I’m proud to have worked with her, and still am planning on working with her.

