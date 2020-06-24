Megan Fox Never Washed Michael Bay’s Ferrari for the Transformers Audition

Some 11 years ago, when Megan Fox was still the hottest actress (and celebrity) in Hollywood and Michael Bay had only made one Transformers film, a story came out about how he had asked her to come to his house and wash his Ferrari for an “audition.”
The story was deemed humorous at the time and played on the ongoing joke that Fox’s only worth as an actress was the way she looked and moved for the camera. According to it, instead of going through the usual process of auditioning possible female leads, Bay had asked Fox, a shortlist contender, to stop by his mansion and personally service one of his cars, a Ferrari.
While she washed the car, he filmed her. No one could pinpoint exactly the source of the story but, asked about what happened to the tape he made, Bay did say he couldn’t recall, which seemed to confirm the story itself was true. And thus, one of Hollywood’s most popular (and misogynist) myths was born.
It turns out there was never any truth to it. As part of an ongoing conversation about how Fox was blackballed and eventually pushed out of the industry for speaking out against being objectified, the actress herself is setting the record straight on Instagram. That “audition” never happened so, no, she never washed Bay’s Ferrari. She did pretend to tinker on one, but only because her part in the movie was that of a mechanic.
“I did ‘work’ (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael's Ferrari's during one of the audition scenes,” Fox says. “It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several other crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar. So as far as this particular audition story I was not underaged at the time and I was not made to ‘wash’ or work on someone's cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script.”
The underage mention comes following another story in which Bay had Fox as an extra on Bad Boys and, despite the fact that she was 15, had in a bathing suit, dancing under a waterfall. This story came from Megan herself, so we know for a fact it’s true. But the Ferrari one isn’t.
Megan Fox wrote this today. This is a still from her Audition taping 13 years ago. No. She is not washing a car nor in a bikini like the press have falsely said for many years. And I personally think Megan is fantastic. I’m proud to have worked with her, and still am planning on working with her.