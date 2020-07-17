Goodwood Speedweek Fixes Your Goodwood Festival of Speed Craving

This July should have been the hottest of the year – mainly because it was the month of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. But, just like with most auto shows, we are getting an eerily idle and quiet atmosphere around Lord March’s property. Of course, the event was postponed for 2021 – but the good news is there will be an alternative Goodwood Speedweek come October.
The event is scheduled from October 16th through 18th - so it is not literally taking place over the span of a week. Also, this bespoke event was inspired by and will combine elements from both the Festival of Speed and Revival. But there is one important caveat – all the action will take place “behind closed doors” and the public’s access will be banned.
Instead, the organizers have decided the entire event will become “a uniquely immersive, interactive broadcast occasion” that will be free of charge. We do not know the exact details of this new type of motorsport viewing experience, but the Goodwood organizers promise it will be immersive, interactive and might even (virtually) place spectators in the racing seat.
Everyone will be able to tune in for the experience, with the broadcast available on the Goodwood Road & Racing website, social media, and a range of still unknown partners. We did find out what fans should eagerly await this three-day period. For example, the FoS Future Lab will be tasked to address the mobility of tomorrow while Bonhams is set to cover the past during an online auction event.
As far as actual motoring shenanigans, Goodwood Speedweek will include valuable cars, historic-model racing, famous drivers, and the main event on Sunday will see the 55-year old Goodwood Motor Circuit record in big danger. The Speedweek promises to bring a one-time only “winner-takes-all shoot-out over one lap” that will allow access for the first time to modern cars.
Of course, the event will have other attractions as well – automakers might launch all-new models, a rally competition will make full use of the circuit and the surrounding grounds and we'll even be witnesses to a “Goodwood Gymkhana.” On the other hand, the latest supercars of the motoring world will make proper use of the actual track and we should see a lot of surprising, one-time apparitions.
