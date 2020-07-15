Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rides in Once Upon a Time Hit the Auction Block

5 Hyundai Cars and Tech Come to the Spider-Verse Through Sony Partnership

Store Prop, the go-to place for the best movie props and Hollywood memorabilia, is hosting a massive, two-day auction next month. Some of the items in the catalog could be of interest to car enthusiasts as well. 4 photos



One particular anecdote is that, when scouting locations for outdoor / driving scenes, Tarantino would specifically look for billboards whose ads would have to be replaced. Naturally, only vehicles of that era were used, and two of them in particular stood out: Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio’s. Both will be hitting the auction block.



In the film, Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) is a washed-up actor with a drinking problem, low self-esteem and a career he can no longer revive, no matter his efforts. His driver and bodyguard, former stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) drives him around in a yellow



Both vehicles are now with



The auction, of course, includes items for non-car enthusiasts. For instance, there’s Tom Cruise’s actual fighter pilot helmet that he wore in Top Gun, which could fetch up to $70,000. Other items include Sylvester Stallone’s boxing gloves from Rocky, Jennifer Lawrence’s arena costume from The Hunger Games, or the camera that Alfred Hitchcock shot Vertigo with.



