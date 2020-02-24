2022 Subaru WRX STI Expected With FA24 2.4-Liter Turbo Boxer Engine, 400 HP

4 Subaru XV e-Boxer Finally Arrives in the UK With Toyota Prius Hybrid Technology

31 photos It’s still not known if the all-new WRX STI will arrive for the 2021 or 2022 model year, but sources close to Subaru are suggesting a different powerplant for the rally-bred sedan. The four-cylinder turbo boxer introduced by the Ascent mid-size crossover is the culprit, expected with “no less than 400 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque.”



The specifications inside the quotation marks come from Forbes, which highlights that the FA24 was chosen over “stricter fuel economy and emissions regulations.” Word has it the



Turning our attention back to the Subaru Tecnica International, the newcomer “will employ a reinforced crankshaft and pistons, optimized timing balance, fine-tuned valves and intake ports, and boost pressure will be tweaked.” These modifications should help the FA24 in the WRX STI differentiate itself from the engine shared by the Ascent, Legacy, and Outback, producing 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet as standard.



Forbes further highlights that Subaru’s engineers have benchmarked the hi-po engine with the 2.0-liter turbo inline-four motor from Mercedes- AMG , the heart of the 45 series. The M139 in the fourth generation of the A-Class is available with up to 416 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, ludicrous numbers for a single-turbo setup.



From an aesthetic standpoint, the WRX STI is likely to get



Viziv – stylized as VIZIV – is Subaru for Vision for Innovation.



