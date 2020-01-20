Subaru Outlines Electrification Plan Towards a Carbon-Free Society

This Is How the Internet Makes Fun of the US Space Force Uniform

As you’re all aware, Subaru isn’t a byword for electric vehicles. Even hybrids and plug-in hybrids borrow the technological know-how from the Prius and Prius Prime, but the Japanese automaker gives them a twist with boxer engines and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. 19 photos



The rollout can only be described as a slow burn. Subaru announced at a technology briefing three long-term goals, so let’s go through them. By 2030, at least 40 percent of the company’s sales will be BEV , PHEV , or HEV. Moving on to the first half of the 2030s, that’s when all Subaru nameplates from all across the world will receive various levels of electrification.



Last, but certainly not least, well-to-wheel CO2 emissions will be reduced by 90 percent compared to 2010 levels. The reasoning behind these objectives is the creation of a carbon-free society. Toyota is also interested in curbing CO2 emissions, but as opposed to Subaru, the biggest automaker in Japan bets of a hydrogen society. The



“Even in this once-in-a-century period of profound transformation, Subaru’s strong commitment and dedication towards car-manufacturing that we have cultivated throughout our history remain unchanged,” said president Tomomi Nakamura. “With the aim of making Subaru different from other brands, we will further hone the distinctive qualities that make a Subaru a Subaru, maintaining the unique attributes our customers have come to expect.”



In the short term, however, the brand will enhance core technologies such as the horizontally-opposed engine, AWD , and EyeSight driver assistance.



