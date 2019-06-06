Toyota, Subaru Confirm Electric Platform, Electric SUV

Toyota and Subaru are joined at the hip in more than one way. First and foremost, take the BRZ and 86 as an example. There’s also the Crosstrek Hybrid and XV e-Boxer, both leveraging Prius technology in conjunction with the 2.0-liter boxer from the FB20 engine family.

As expected, the e-crossover will be sold “under each company’s own brand.” Both Toyota and Subaru agree “the automotive industry is in the midst of a once-in-a-century period of profound transformation.” By that, the two automakers from Japan refer to the challenges of the 2020s, including the proliferation of hybrids, electrics, and fuel-cell vehicles to the detriment of internal combustion.



Other areas that pose many challenges to the industry include in-car connectivity, assisted and autonomous driving, as well as car-sharing services. Further still, the increasing demand for EVs puts a strain on the production output of batteries. To this effect, Toyota and



Present issues also include the charging infrastructure’s state, which is lacking in many parts of the world. Tesla is at the top of the industry, boasting 1,533 stations with 13,444 superchargers. The Supercharger V3 also happens to be a game-changing solution to EV charging, supporting a peak rate of up to 250 kW per vehicle.



In the face of such adversities, “Toyota and Subaru believe that it is necessary to pursue a business model that goes beyond convention.” The two plan on “crossing over industrial boundaries together with various types of other entities that share their aspirations.”



Even though Toyota plans to bring an EV to Europe by 2021, chances are it'll be the electric version of the C-HR that will roll out in China by year's end. Looking at the bigger picture, two years to develop a BEV-dedicated platform from scratch is too short even for the combined powers of Toyota and Subaru.