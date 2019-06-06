autoevolution
 

Toyota, Subaru Confirm Electric Platform, Electric SUV

6 Jun 2019, 15:12 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Toyota and Subaru are joined at the hip in more than one way. First and foremost, take the BRZ and 86 as an example. There’s also the Crosstrek Hybrid and XV e-Boxer, both leveraging Prius technology in conjunction with the 2.0-liter boxer from the FB20 engine family.
6 photos
Electric Toyota C-HR Unveiled in China, Looks FuturisticElectric Toyota C-HR Unveiled in China, Looks FuturisticElectric Toyota C-HR Unveiled in China, Looks FuturisticElectric Toyota C-HR Unveiled in China, Looks FuturisticElectric Toyota C-HR Unveiled in China, Looks Futuristic
Toyota and Subaru decided to take their collaboration one step further with the development of a BEV-dedicated platform for C- and D-segment passenger vehicles. As if that wasn’t enough, the two parties confirmed the development of a compact-sized SUV.

As expected, the e-crossover will be sold “under each company’s own brand.” Both Toyota and Subaru agree “the automotive industry is in the midst of a once-in-a-century period of profound transformation.” By that, the two automakers from Japan refer to the challenges of the 2020s, including the proliferation of hybrids, electrics, and fuel-cell vehicles to the detriment of internal combustion.

Other areas that pose many challenges to the industry include in-car connectivity, assisted and autonomous driving, as well as car-sharing services. Further still, the increasing demand for EVs puts a strain on the production output of batteries. To this effect, Toyota and Subaru hope to have as much control as possible of the supply chain.

Present issues also include the charging infrastructure’s state, which is lacking in many parts of the world. Tesla is at the top of the industry, boasting 1,533 stations with 13,444 superchargers. The Supercharger V3 also happens to be a game-changing solution to EV charging, supporting a peak rate of up to 250 kW per vehicle.

In the face of such adversities, “Toyota and Subaru believe that it is necessary to pursue a business model that goes beyond convention.” The two plan on “crossing over industrial boundaries together with various types of other entities that share their aspirations.”

Even though Toyota plans to bring an EV to Europe by 2021, chances are it’ll be the electric version of the C-HR that will roll out in China by year's end. Looking at the bigger picture, two years to develop a BEV-dedicated platform from scratch is too short even for the combined powers of Toyota and Subaru.
Toyota Subaru EV platform
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupAll TOYOTA models  
 
 