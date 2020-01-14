autoevolution
NOW THIS:  Ten Years in Ten Stories - the autoevolution retrospective  
 

2021 Toyota Mirai Promises 30 Percent More Range Than First Generation

14 Jan 2020, 20:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Three tanks, a fully-redesigned fuel cell, and a driving range of up to 30 percent greater than the outgoing model. The 2021 Mirai promises to be Toyota’s best hydrogen-powered car yet, and it’ll launch later this year in three continents.
10 photos
2021 Toyota Mirai FCEV2021 Toyota Mirai FCEV2021 Toyota Mirai FCEV2021 Toyota Mirai FCEV2021 Toyota Mirai FCEV2021 Toyota Mirai FCEV2021 Toyota Mirai FCEV2021 Toyota Mirai FCEV2021 Toyota Mirai FCEV
The first market where the second-generation Mirai will go on sale is Japan, a country that’s dreaming and working actively towards creating a hydrogen-based society. The United States and Europe are next, and yes, even James May of The Grand Tour fame has a Mirai because he believes in hydrogen wholeheartedly.

James’ car is good for around 500 kilometers with a full tank of hydrogen. Starting from there, 30 additional percentage points translate to a driving range of 650 kilometers for the Gen 2 Mirai. That’s 404 miles in one go, and according to Toyota, the all-new model is “conceived as a car people will want to own.”

The automaker makes a business case for “performance and looks” in addition to the inherent qualities (and drawbacks) of a fuel-cell electric vehicle. “We have pursued the goal of making a car that customers will feel they want to drive all time,” declared chief engineer Yoshikazu Tanaka. “We hope that with the new Mirai we will be a leader in helping realize a hydrogen energy society.”

Riding on 20-inch wheels, the Mirai Gen 2 is a four-door sedan with rear-wheel drive, seating for five adults, a longer wheelbase than the mid-sized Camry (2,920 millimeters from axle to axle), and an overall length of 4,975 millimeters. The Lexus-like exterior design is complemented by a 12.3-inch center display in the cabin, as well as a digital instrument cluster that wraps around the driver.

Built upon the Toyota New Global Architecture, the 2021 Mirai further promises a lower center of gravity than the first generation, greater agility and responsiveness, as well as a higher degree of structural rigidity. As for the three-tank setup we’ve mentioned at the beginning of the story, the difference in volume between them and the Mirai Gen 1 is “around one kilogram of hydrogen.”
2021 Toyota Mirai FCEV Toyota Mirai sedan Toyota hydrogen
press release
 
 
 
 
 