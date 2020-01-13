Pro-Touring 1960 Plymouth Fury Is Finned Mopar Done Right

2021 Toyota GT 86 Could Be Renamed Toyota GR 86

In production since 2012, the BRZ and 86 soldier on as two of the purest sports cars on the market alongside the MX-5 from Mazda. Subaru and Toyota released a joint statement only recently in regard to the second generation, confirming that work is underway to redesign both models from the ground up. 11 photos



GR branding is important to the Japanese automaker now that the Supra has been brought back as the GR Supra. It’s also worthy of mention that Toyota will field a production-based hypercar at Le Mans, previewed by the GR Super Sport Concept with close to 1,000 horsepower from a hybrid setup.







The British publication utilizes words such as “learned” and “understands” in their article of the Toyobaru, leading us to believe the sources are either unreliable or don’t exist at all. The writeup also leverages on information that other publications have unleashed onto the Internet in 2019 and 2018. At the end of the day, what’s most important about the 86 and BRZ is that both nameplates will live on to see another day as sports cars sales dwindle.



Mazda has sold fewer MX-5s in 2019 than in 2018, and the same stands true for the Detroit trio that includes the Mustang, Camaro, and Challenger. In the era of the crossover, SUV , and pickup truck, it’s pretty hard to convince a prospective buyer about choosing sporty driving over all-round practicality.



