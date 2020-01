The most noticeable part of the aero package seems to be the front apron - the factory design integrates an F1-style nose and while the stock lower apron continues this approach, the Japanese tuner's bumper doesn't.Instead, the mouth of this Mk V Supra reminds us of the C7 Chevrolet Corvette . And while that's not an issue, the mix simply seems a tad odd, at least to these days.Moving to the side view, we find side skirts that appear more conventional compared to the standard ones. Nevertheless, we can't say the same about the wheels. The new shoes of the sportscar feature a multi-spoke approach that has "tuner ride" written all over it.As for the rear end of the Blitz Toyota Supra, it adds a rather simple wing, with the aero hardware being restrained compared to many of the developments we've seen on the army of tuned 2020 Supras that stormed last year's SEMA show.Now, if you're seeking a wilder 2020 Supra that made its debut on the Tokyo floor, look no further than the Convertible build we discussed yesterday.However, you shouldn't allow the Mk V body panels of the machine to trick you. If we look under the skin of the machine, we'll find a second-generation Lexus SC, whose underpinnings are closely related to the platform of the Mk IV Supra. As for the contents of the engine compartment, this is where we find a good old 2JZ.