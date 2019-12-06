autoevolution

Enjoy a Nasty-Sounding Toyota GR Supra With FI Exhaust Before It Becomes Illegal

6 Dec 2019, 15:22 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
The fifth generation of the legendary Toyota Supra has had a rather long gestation period despite Toyota sharing the development with BMW, and when it finally went on sale it was received with somewhat lukewarm reactions.
8 photos
2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray
Some argued that the BMW parts on it are too blatantly un-Toyota-like, which it should have been expected in the first place since the GR Supra is essentially a coupe version of the BMW Z4 M40i with a different exterior shell.

Others were let down by the rather large number of fake intakes present all around the car, even though that is a trend followed by almost every single mainstream carmaker.

Very few people were disappointed by the GR Supra's lack of grunt or exhaust decibels, but now there a cure for that also.

The peeps at Frequency Intelligent Exhaust recently took care of that by developing a downright screaming exhaust system that also adds 22 horsepower to the BMW-sourced inline-six engine.

Thanks to parts like a valve-controlled Catback muffler, catless ultra-high flow downpipes and two tips engulfed in carbon fiber, the GR Supra with FI Exhaust is up to 30 decibels louder than the stock version, which is not exactly that muted, to begin with.

The results measured in the following video scream for themselves. While the stock exhaust emits up to 97.8 dB, the FI Exhaust with the valves closed goes up to 119 dB. That's loud enough on its own, but you can also turn off the valves and the peak noise level rises to about 131 dB.

To put things into perspective, it's about one decibel louder than sitting near a military jet aircraft taking off from an aircraft carrier with the afterburner on. For reference, EU laws will soon mandate that cars shouldn't emit more than 74 decibels for newly registered cars and 150 decibels can easily rupture your eardrums. On that bombshell, do be careful with the volume during some parts of the following video.

Toyota Supra fi exhaust Toyota Supra Toyota GR Supra GR Supra
On Electric Harleys and New Generations ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again The Pirelli Calendar Goes Fully Woke for the 2020 EditionThe Pirelli Calendar Goes Fully Woke for the 2020 Edition
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Cannonball: An Abridged History of the World's Greatest Outlaw RaceCannonball: An Abridged History of the World's Greatest Outlaw Race
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Get Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul TruckGet Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul Truck
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Vida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas StationVida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas Station
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Santa Claus Could Ditch His Sleigh for One of These RidesSanta Claus Could Ditch His Sleigh for One of These Rides
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA C-HRTOYOTA C-HR CrossoverTOYOTA Yaris 5 doorsTOYOTA Yaris 5 doors SmallTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactAll TOYOTA models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day