Lamborghini Urus with Fi Exhaust Sounds Like a Riot

10 Jan 2019, 13:27 UTC ·
More and more aftermarket developers are setting their sights on the Lamborghini Urus and a recent example of the sort involves a custom exhaust for the high-riding Sant'Agata Bolognese machine.
This Raging Bull has been gifted with aftermarket goodies coming from Fi Exhaust. We're talking about a developer that comes with one of the loudest setups on the market.

And while the piece of footage at the bottom of the page showcases the voice of the Italian monster, the clip only brings a revving sample, so we can't get the complete haul, which would require an acceleration sample. Even so, we're asking you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button.

Returning to the point we made in the intro, we've already shown you multiple examples of the Lamborghini Urus that had been taken down the aftermarket path.

And with drag racing being as popular as ever, it didn't take long before the Raging Bull was taken to the strip. In stock form, the Italian high-rider managed to complete the quarter-mile task in 11.2 seconds, which makes for a remarkable time - here an example of such a run.

Nevertheless, you should know that the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the Lambo can easily be taken past the 650 horsepower factory output. As such, the unit can hit about 800 horsepower using just an ECU remap and perhaps a custom exhaust like the one sitting before us (you can check out an 800-pony Lamborghini Urus here).

And while we have yet to see such a Urus being thrown at the drag strip, we're expecting such lightly touched examples of the beast to become ten-second cars. Of couyrse, this will pace the all-terrain machine in the same league as certain supercars, which just goes to show how far the super-SUV segment has been taken.

