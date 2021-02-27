Prince Harry Takes a Bus Tour of LA For the Latest Carpool Karaoke

Every once in a while, James Corden leaves the Range Rover at the CBS Studios parking lot and has to think outside of the box to accommodate a more special guest. This is one of those times.
As revealed in leaked photos at the beginning of the month, for his first-ever major interview since moving out of the UK to Montecito, California, and consequently being stripped of his royal responsibilities, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has sat down for an interview with James Corden. The two are good friends in real life as well, and it shows.
Given current health restrictions and the fact that Prince Harry is still a prince, cramming him into the Range Rover was simply not possible. So Corden got him on a double-deck, open-top bus and reworked the entire interview around the theme of “Prince Harry’s first-ever tour of Los Angeles, his current hometown.” As it so happens, this was Harry’s first-ever ride on such a bus, because royal life may be a lot of things, but it’s also devoid of life’s silliest distractions.
You can see the entire video below. What you don’t see in the footage is the security detail on the bus, which made sure to block traffic and ensure that everything went smoothly.
Of course, there were bits that were scripted and you could tell that, too. The two stopped by the mansion used to film The Fresh Prince of Bel Air with Will Smith, and Corden acted as broker for Harry and his wife, Megan. He showed him the sights, while they chatted about Prince Harry’s new life, his decision to leave the UK and what their life is like now in the U.S., as well as how they “never walked away” from public service. They also stopped by an army-style training circuit, which, of course, Harry aced and Corden… did not.
All in all, this is perhaps one of the lightest and funniest Carpool Karaoke episodes in the existence of the show, in addition to being the only one to feature an actual member of the Royal Family. Plus, for once, Corden could stop pretending he was driving and indulge in the most British treat: tea and scones.
