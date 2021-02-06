A New Kind of Carpool Karaoke: Prince Harry, James Corden Ride Double-Decker

It’s been half a year since Prince William moved his entire family out of the UK and to the United States, in Montecito, California, and during this time, he’s kept public appearances down to a minimum, on the grounds of ongoing adjustment to their new life. This is bound to change soon.
For what is believed to be Prince William’s first public appearance since the move, he’s been shooting scenes with James Corden, presumably for Carpool Karaoke. The Duke and his old pal Corden have been spotted pulling out of the CBS Studios parking lot, on top of a double-decker. You can see video at the bottom of the page.
Considering the ongoing health crisis, it makes sense for Corden to want to add a twist to his popular segment Carpool Karaoke. TMZ points out that it also makes sense for him to bring out the big guns, since it’s February Sweeps, so he needs the high ratings.
Either way, the two were seen engaged in deep conversation on the upper, open deck of a Los Angeles tour bus, with a police escort and no less than three cameramen in tow. Assuming this is for Carpool Karaoke, chances are the Duke won’t be doing any singing with Corden but focus on more serious stuff.
On the other hand, the choice of a double-decker will, at long last, put an end to conversations about whether Corden is doing all the driving in the segment, or how he’s a “con” for not doing it.
This was one of the big “controversies” of early 2020, back when we could still afford to be outraged by the silliest things: a video showed Corden’s Range Rover being towed on a platform, while he pretended to be driving it and was, at the same time, entertaining Justin Bieber in the passenger seat. The world was shook – and many laughs were had.
