Most Toyota 86 U.S. Customers Prefer the Automatic Over the Manual Transmission

The manual is a dying breed, and that comes as no coincidence given the 10-speed automatics and fuel-efficient CVTs in production these days. The United States is the land of the auto, but have you ever wonder how U.S. customers prefer a sports car such as the Toyota 86 45 photos



For the Corolla Hatchback, the percentage levels up to 15 percent for the six-speed manual. In the subcompact Yaris (which is a Mazda2 in disguise) and Tacoma mid-size pickup truck, make that 5 percent. Speaking of the Yaris Sedan, the manual has been discontinued for the 2020 model year, bringing up the starting price to $16,700 excluding destination.



As Car Buzz puts it, the proof the manual transmission is going extinct is in the sales numbers. But on the flip side, Aston Martin decided to go against the trend with the AMG never developed a manual for the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the Brits developed one with the help of Graziano at great expense.



In addition to the mechanical side, Aston Martin and Graziano had to develop the software needed to make the transmission work together with the German engine. The seven-speed manual allows the Vantage AMR to accelerate to 60 in 3.9 seconds, and top speed is rated at 195 mph.



Ferrari and Lamborghini, on the other hand, aren’t returning to manual transmissions because neither automaker can be bothered with what their customers want. Speaking of customers, even them are different from the people who bought into Maranello and Sant’Agata Bolognese a decade ago.



