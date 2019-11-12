Subaru Sends Off the Old Levorg With V-Sport Special Edition

Presented as a production-ready prototype at the Tokyo Motor Show last month, the 2021 Subaru Levorg doesn’t look all that different from the outgoing generation. Under the skin and in the engine bay, however, things did change thanks to the Subaru Global Platform and a 1.8-liter turbo four-cylinder boxer.
In the meantime, the automaker’s Japanese office has come up with the 2.0 GT EyeSight V-Sport special edition as a sendoff to the 2020 model year. To be introduced in January, this fellow here features a 2.0-liter turbo with direct-injection technology rated at 300 PS and 400 Nm (296 hp and 295 lb-ft).
Staying true to the sports tourer philosophy of the Levorg, the V-Sport ups the ante with 18-inch aluminum wheels, Bilstein dampers on all four corners of the car, two-pot ventilated disc brakes, and 225/45 R18 performance tires. Black, gloss black, and piano black are coordinated with the rest of the bodywork and cabin ornamentation, along with a few chrome plating here and silver stitching there. The seats up front also happen to feature more bolstering than standard.
EyeSight Safety Plus driving assistance comes standard, and two of the highlights include high-beam assist as well as rear side warning support system. The area where the Levorg V-Sport unfortunately disappoints is the transmission, a CVT with no sporting cred instead of a DCT or torque-converter gearbox.
Like every other Subaru with the notable exception of kei cars, the Levorg V-Sport is backed up by Symmetrical AWD. As it’s the case with Jeep, not all Subaru all-wheel-drive systems are created equal. The SAWD in the Levorg with the CVT utilizes electronically-controlled clutches to split the torque, defaulting to 60 percent up front and the remaining 40 percent going to the rear axle.
SATV stands for Subaru Active Torque Vectoring, a software-based aid that adjusts the torque split between the inner and outer wheels to prevent wheelspin and enhance steering when cornering hard. Last, but certainly not least, the lower center of gravity of the boxer engine limits rolling and pitching in the twisties.
