Subaru XV e-Boxer Finally Arrives in the UK With Toyota Prius Hybrid Technology

It was September 2018 when Subaru unveiled the XV e-Boxer for Japan , a hybrid boxer-engined crossover that comes with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive as standard. The United Kingdom had to wait until January 2020 to finally receive the eco-friendly model, but it won’t be cheap to purchase. 13 photos



The reason the XV e-Boxer is apparently expensive in this part of the world is the standard specification. The SE trim level comes with pretty much all the bells and whistles you need in a daily driver, excluding the leather upholstery, sunroof, and satellite navigation of the Premium. 220 millimeters of ground clearance should also help if you’re planning to go on a green-laning adventure, and the 1,270-kilogram towing capacity should also please the caravanning crowd.



The lithium-ion battery of the XV e-Boxer is sandwiched into the trunk’s floor, which is why the fuel capacity of the gasoline tank is a little smaller than that of the ICE -only model. Subaru has also designed this fellow here to drive in pure-electric mode at speeds of up to 25 miles per hour (40 km/h). When the going gets properly off-road, the X-Mode system will help you tackle the rough terrain.



Also standard is EyeSight driver assist technology, which is centered around the stereo video cameras mounted on either side of the rearview mirror. Capable of monitoring the road up to 110 meters ahead of the vehicle, the EyeSight suite includes Adaptive Cruise Control , AEB, and Lane Sway Warning.



At £30,995 on-the-road, the Toyota Prius is 6,750 pounds sterling more affordable. Even the Camry Hybrid is £29,995 in the UK, and as a mid-sized sedan, it's also roomier out the back compared to the XV e-Boxer too. But more importantly, the RAV4 Hybrid is 360 pounds sterling cheaper while offering more suck-squeeze-bang-blow, space, and greater resale value than the Subaru. The bottom line is, Toyota would charge you an arm and a leg for the Prius, Camry Hybrid, or RAV4 Hybrid with the same level of equipment as Subaru's crossover.

