Widebody Subaru Levorg Is the WRX STI Wagon We All Want

What is happening to Subaru? The company is making a lot of money but is giving almost none of it back to the iconic STI. Rumor has it there will be a new generation in two years, which honestly feels too late to matter. But we also want a little bit of diversity.
Back when people knew how to drive stick and gas was cheaper, the Japanese rallying company made a hot wagon, as well as the super-sexy Forester STI that kind of looked like a wagon too. The Levorg would be their modern-day counterpart, though it has very limited global availability.
The Levorg looks like an Impreza wagon. It comes with nice shades of rally blue and packs the same engine as the WRX, plus some nifty suspension components can be ordered. But it's not a WRX.
Besides the marketing department needing to man up, another thing wrong with the Levorg is that it's pretty old. Subaru sells a lot of Impreza in America, so it could afford to launch an all-new model a couple of years ago, one which has a nicer interior.
There's a new wagon on the way, as previewed by a concept at the recent Tokyo Auto Salon. However, Subaru needs to realize that people might love the Levorg more if it had WRX or STI badges. Those same people are the ones that fit their STI sedans with $20,000 worth in suspension, body kits, and engine internals. In short, they're the true fans that keep the brand alive.
Sadly, the car in these photos is a rendering by artist Hugo Silva. His vision of the Levorg is probably only good for racing in touring car championships since the doors are blocked off by the massive fender flairs. Also, there's no point in having a wagon that can't be filled with Ikea furniture because the rear wing is in the way.
