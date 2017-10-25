autoevolution
 

Subaru Viziv Performance Concept Is Slightly Larger Than The WRX STI

Here it is, after many speculation and waiting. The Viziv Performance Concept came to be as an appetizer of what Subaru plans to do with its four-door sedan range in the coming years. And if some styling cues appear familiar, that’s because the Viziv takes inspiration from the Legacy, Impreza, and WRX STI.
“So, will they make it?” Unfortunately not. As many other Japanese automakers that took to the 45th Tokyo Motor Show to exhibit their newest and greatest concepts, the Viziv Performance will remain just that: a concept. But interestingly enough, it’s close in exterior dimensions to the current WRX STI.

Here’s how the cookie crumbles: 4,630 mm in length, 1,950 mm wide, and 1,430 mm tall, riding on a 2,730-mm wheelbase. By comparison, the WRX STI is 4,595 mm long, 1,795 mm wide, 1,475 mm tall, and features a 2,650-mm wheelbase. In other words, the Viziv Performance Concept could be the shape of things to come for the next-generation Subaru WRX and WRX STI.

Both models are expected to make their official debut as early as 2020, but until the time comes, all we have is this concept to talk about. Customary for a sporty-looking Subaru, the Viziv Performance’s hawk-eye headlights conceal an undisclosed boxer engine that sends power to all four wheels. A close-up on the tires reveals a set of sticky Bridgestone rubber, which is somewhat curious considering the WRX comes with Dunlop SP Sport Maxx RT tires as standard. Optionally, the Bridgestone Tracompa-2 can be had as a space-saver spare tire.

In a bid to cut weight wherever possible, Subaru gifts the Viziv Performance with a multitude of carbon fiber panels. The roof, aggressive-looking bumpers, fenders, as well as the decklid spoiler, they’re all carbon fiber. And in typical WRX STI fashion, the concept flaunts four exhaust tips arranged in two pairs.

“That’s nice and all, but what about more tangible things?” Subaru brought some of those as well at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, and the name of the game is advanced driver-assist technologies.” According to the automaker, you can expect semi-autonomous driving technology to roll out “around 2020.”
