Subaru Tests Our Patience With Viziv Performance STI Concept

Our first taste of what the future holds in store came in October 2017 with the Viziv Performance Concept
. Unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show, the Viziv gained a follow-up at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2018 with STI goodies.
Baptized Viziv Performance STI Concept, the newcomer doesn’t differ much from the original. In fact, it appears that all the Japanese automaker did was to add go-faster bits here and there, as well as Subaru Tecnica International red detailing. The biggest change, of course, is the STI wing.
Joined on stage by the STI-ified Levorg and BRZ, the Viziv “embodies the brand’s vision of making cars that deliver Enjoyment and Peace of Mind to its customers.”
Read what you will into that cryptic choice of words, but the truth of the matter is, Subaru is testing our patience again.
The most we know about the next-generation WRX and WRX STI is that they’re both expected to go official in 2020
at the earliest, sporting Viziv-inspired styling. Considering how similar the Ascent Concept and production-spec Ascent are, something nice is coming our way. Hopefully.
There’s much debate as to what sort of powertrain the heir apparent will get, with some voices expecting the 2.4-liter turbo in the Ascent to fit the bill. On the other hand, Subaru is betting big on electrification, PHEV and all-electric vehicles
included. To this effect, some people suggest that Subaru might combine an electric motor with a more powerful version of the FB20 boxer.
It’s an interesting prospect, but bearing in mind the sporting nature of the car, it’s easier said than done to make this sort of powertrain work in this application. If it were your money, would you prefer your WRX STI with ICE-only grunt or as a hybrid?