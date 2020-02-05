UK Banning the Sale of New ICE Vehicles in 2035, “Including Hybrids”

1 Subaru XV e-Boxer Finally Arrives in the UK With Toyota Prius Hybrid Technology

More on this:

2021 Emissions Target Prompts Subaru to Increase BRZ Pricing by 15 Percent

As you’re well aware, Subaru only offers boxer engines throughout the Japanese automaker’s range. This type of powerplant isn’t exactly the most efficient out there, which is why the BRZ is 4,610 pounds sterling more expensive for the 2020 model year in the United Kingdom. 10 photos



It is understood that 2021



Turning our attention back to Subaru in the United Kingdom, the rest of the lineup has seen prices climb by up to 3,000 pounds sterling. Toyota, on the other hand, hasn’t changed the starting price of the



Let’s go through the pricing for entry-level specifications, shall we?



- the XV 1.6 SE Lineartronic costs £27,995

- XV e-Boxer SE Lineartronic is £30,995

- Forester 2.0i XE Lineatronic is £32,995

- Forester e-Boxer XE Lineatronic is £35,995

- Outback 2.5i SE Lineatronic retails at £32,995

- Impreza 1.6 SE Lineatronic starts at £26,995

- and



Whichever way you look at this price list, the truth of the matter is that Subaru finds itself between a rock and a hard place. Failing to adapt to Europe’s changing automotive legislation will cost Subaru more than a few penalties. Namely, the sales volume for 2020 will take a serious beating.



The UK market’s pricing increases are mirrored in Germany as well. The BRZ 2.0i Sport kicks off at 34,590 euros while the GT 86 costs 32,290 euros. The actual reason behind this dramatic increase to £31,995 on-the-road is simple. Europe is targeting 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer on average in 2021, an objective that Subaru can’t meet without making drastic changes to the automaker’s approach to powerplants. Going over the fleet average automatically translates to a fine of 95 euros for every extra gram of CO2.It is understood that 2021 carbon-dioxide targets could generate 34 billion euros in penalty payments within the European Union, prompting many people in the automotive industry to label this target as some sort of carpocalypse. The Volkswagen Group would be hit the hardest, and interestingly enough, Groupe PSA and Renault aren’t doing great either.Turning our attention back to Subaru in the United Kingdom, the rest of the lineup has seen prices climb by up to 3,000 pounds sterling. Toyota, on the other hand, hasn’t changed the starting price of the GT 86 thanks to the company’s wide selection of hybrid and plug-in hybrids.Let’s go through the pricing for entry-level specifications, shall we?- the XV 1.6 SE Lineartronic costs £27,995- XV e-Boxer SE Lineartronic is £30,995- Forester 2.0i XE Lineatronic is £32,995- Forester e-Boxer XE Lineatronic is £35,995- Outback 2.5i SE Lineatronic retails at £32,995- Impreza 1.6 SE Lineatronic starts at £26,995- and the Levorg 2.0i GT Lineatronic is £33,995Whichever way you look at this price list, the truth of the matter is that Subaru finds itself between a rock and a hard place. Failing to adapt to Europe’s changing automotive legislation will cost Subaru more than a few penalties. Namely, the sales volume for 2020 will take a serious beating.The UK market’s pricing increases are mirrored in Germany as well. The BRZ 2.0i Sport kicks off at 34,590 euros while the GT 86 costs 32,290 euros.

Download attachment: 2020 Subaru UK price list with increases of up to 4,610 pounds sterling (PDF)